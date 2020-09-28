Florida's Heggie, Miller earn SEC weekly awards

Special to Gatorsports.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Brett Heggie and Ventrell Miller were recognized by the Southeastern Conference on Monday for their strong performances in Florida’s 51-35 win at Ole Miss on Saturday.

Heggie was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week,while Miller was named the league's Defensive Player of the Week in the SEC openers.

Heggie graded out as the top offensive lineman for the Gators in their first game as he anchored an offensive line that helped UF gain 642 total yards of offense (446 passing and 196 rushing), which is a school record for yards against an SEC opponent. The Gators are No. 1 in the conference in scoring offense, rushing offense and total offense, and are No. 2 in the SEC in passing offense and passing efficiency.

Starting at center in Saturday’s game, Heggie was a leader in an offense that averaged 8.7 yards per play, which is No. 1 in the SEC. The redshirt-senior helped provide protection for quarterback Kyle Trask who threw for 416 yards and six touchdowns, completing 30-of-42 passes with no turnovers.

Heggie was previously named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week in 2019 after his performance against Tennessee and in 2017 after a game against Vanderbilt.

On the defensive side of the ball, Miller posted 15 tackles, 13 solo and two assisted, in the victory over the Rebels. The redshirt-junior collected two tackles-for-loss and one sack, totaling a loss of 28 yards for the opposition.

With his 15 tackles, Miller led the SEC in the first week of play for the conference and was one of only two players in the SEC to post double-digit solo tackles. Miller finished up the weekend tied for No. 5 in tackles-for-loss and tied for No. 8 in sacks in the conference.

No. 3 Florida (1-0) will host South Carolina (0-1) on Saturday at noon on ESPN.