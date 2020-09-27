Gators move up to No. 3 in both college football rankings

Special to Gatorsports.com

Florida moved up to No. 3 in both the Amway Coaches college football poll and The Associated Press rankings released Sunday.

At the top of the rankings this week, Clemson remained No. 1 followed by Alabama at No. 2.

Florida moved up three spots in the coaches rankings.

A tight end has never won the Heisman Trophy or even been a finalist, but maybe Florida's Kyle Pitts can change that. The Gators' best weapon had eight catches for 170 yards and four touchdowns Saturday at Ole Miss as the other high-profile new coach in the Magnolia State — Lane Kiffin — took a sound beating in his debut.

No tight end has finished in the top 10 in Heisman Trophy voting since Notre Dame’s Ken MacAfee in 1977. He was third.

Florida's Kyle Trask threw for 416 yards and six TDs and the Gators spoiled Kiffin's debut with the Rebels with a 51-35 win.

In other notable stats (provided by Zach Dirlam's crew at UAA) from the Gators' win:

Explosive Plays

•Kadarius Toney: 50-yard rush, 1st quarter

•Trevon Grimes (from Trask): 22-yard touchdown reception, 1st quarter

•Kyle Pitts (from Trask): 21-yard reception, 2nd quarter

•Pitts (from Trask): 71-yard reception, 3rd quarter

•Malik Davis: 23-yad rush, 3rd quarter

•Emory Jones: 22-yard rush, 3rd quarter

•Grimes (from Jones): 30-yard reception, 3rd quarter

•Nay’Quan Wright (from Trask): 25-yard reception, 3rd quarter

•Dameon Pierce: 14-yard rush, 4th quarter

Series Updates

•Florida evened the all-time series with Ole Miss, with the record now standing at 12-12-1

•The Gators also improved to 6-2 against Ole Miss in Oxford

•Florida has won consecutive meetings in the series for the first time since 1994 and 1995

Other

•Saturday marked the first time since 1987 the Gators opened the season with a true road game

•Florida Game Captains: Marco Wilson

•Attendance: 13,926

AP Top 25

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Florida

4. Georgia

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio St.

7. Auburn

8. Miami

9. Texas

10. Penn St.

11. UCF

12. North Carolina

13. Texas A&M

14. Oregon

15. Cincinnati

16. Mississippi St.

17. Oklahoma St.

18. Oklahoma

19. Wisconsin

20. LSU

21. Tennessee

22. BYU

23. Michigan

24. Pittsburgh

25. Memphis

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana-Lafayette 126, Minnesota 110, Southern Cal 104, Kansas St. 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, Iowa 16, Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas St. 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3.