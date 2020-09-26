Florida's Kyle Pitts putting on a show at Ole Miss

By Graham Hall

Special to The Sun

The Kyle-to-Kyle connection continued its push toward becoming a household name Saturday, and the receiving end of the duo further staked his claim as the best tight end in the country.

Kyle Pitts added his third touchdown grab of the day on a 71-yard catch-and-run that saw the Warminster, Pa., native administer a strong stiff-arm en route to reaching the end zone.

He then added his fourth -- a 17-yard grab as he jumped between two Ole Miss defenders and came down with possession.

Pitts entered the fourth quarter with 146 of Trask’s 382 receiving yards, with the 71-yarder standing as the longest catch of the day for either team.

He wasn't the only Florida tight end getting involved in the game, however, as Keon Zipperer showed why he was one of the H-back tight end prospects in his class when the Lakeland native made an 11-yard grab deep in Ole Miss territory, which set up Evan McPherson's 20-yard field goal.

And tight end Kemore Gamble recovered Trask's fumble to set up McPherson's career-long 55-yard field goal.

Pitts, ranked the No. 5 tight end prospect by 247Sports in the 2018 class, needed just 45 minutes of play to continue staking his claim as one of the top tight end prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.