Finally, football for the Gators (and all of us)

Show of hands. Who's ready for some football?

It's unanimous, we all are.

Another show of hands. Who's ready to table all those COVID conversations and talk about Xs and Os, actual football, instead?

OK, unanimous again.

So, let's go.

The first thing that comes to mind is this is going to be a tricky opener for the Gators, a trap game if ever there was one. The Rebels and their fans are fired up (and very optimistic about) the start of the Lane Kiffin era. The man knows offense and how to call a game, and he's got plenty of weapons to spread the ball around to, and two very talented quarterbacks to do it in Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee.

These QBs, and those Ole Miss receivers, are going to severely test Todd Grantham's defense — and score some points. Corral, a former UF commitment, can really chuck it (and is a very competitive kid) and Plumlee will be the fastest, most explosive player on the field. So, the Rebels are going to hit some big plays and put some points on the board. How the Gators handle that is going to be vital. They have to forget the bad plays and focus on the next play.

Offensively, I have a feeling the Gators are going to be more effective on the ground this season and it's going to open up some big opportunities for Kyle Trask in the play-action passing game. Trask has had a strong preseason camp, and so have the wide receivers, especially some of the young ones. So, I see the Gators being capable of consistently sustaining drives and keeping the Ole Miss offense on the sideline for long stretches.

If the Gators take care of the football, avoid disasters on special teams and play with passion, they'll be fine. They'll start this uncertain season with a winning performance — and that's all that matters.

Prediction: Florida 28, Ole Miss 21