How to watch Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats SEC men's basketball on TV, streaming

For the second Saturday in a row, the Gators will be facing a team called the Wildcats in a state that begins with the letter K.

This time, however, they'll be coming off the biggest win of their season — and of Todd Golden's young career as Florida head coach — after they upset No. 2 Tennessee in Gainesville Wednesday night.

UF (13-9 overall, 6-3 SEC) will try to maintain the energy that propelled them to victory as they face Kentucky (15-7, 6-3 SEC) and reigning national college player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe.

The matchup will feature two of the top big men in college hoops between Tshiebwe, who currently leads the nation in rebounds per game, and the Gators' Colin Castleton, who is tied for third in the country in blocks per game. But there figures to be a good matchup at guard too as UK's Sahvir Wheeler and Florida's Kyle Lofton, who transferred from St. Bonaventure, face off for the first time.

Florida has lost their last two games against Kentucky, but their last win in the series came on the road at Rupp Arena in February 2021.

Florida basketball's big win:3 takeaways from the Gators' 67-54 upset of No. 2 Tennessee

Florida football:Head coach Billy Napier discusses QB Jaden Rashada, NIL, Graham Mertz

Where and when will the Florida Gators play the Kentucky Wildcats?

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

When: 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, February 4

How can I watch UF vs UK on TV, live stream?

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on DISH Network)

Live stream: WatchESPN and ESPN+ (subscription required), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

How can I listen to the Gators vs. the Wildcats on the radio?

Radio: WRUF (103.7 FM, 98.1 FM, 850 AM), Sirius XM (Channel 385)

Online radio: floridagators.com, siriusxm.com (Channel 975), tunein.com