How to watch the Florida Gators take on Keyontae Johnson and the Kansas State Wildcats

It's been just over two years since Keyontae Johnson, then a junior forward for the Gators, collapsed during a game against Florida State in Tallahassee due to a cardiac issue. After that, the 2020 SEC Preseason Player of the Year did not suit up for Florida save for a ceremonial moment on Senior Day in March of 2022.

But the 6'6" forward has made a remarkable comeback for his new team, the No. 5 Kansas State Wildcats. Johnson leads team in points (18.3) and rebounds (7.3) per game.

He'll pose a formidable problem for his old team, but the Gators aren't pushovers on defense. Florida has one of the top shot blockers in the nation in the lanky Colin Castleton, and the team averages nearly 7 steals per game.

It will be the second time this season Florida has faced a team ranked No. 5 at the time of their meeting. They lost to then-fifth-ranked UConn in early December.

The game at Kansas State is a start of a tough stretch for the Gators. Following their return from Manhattan, KS, they'll host No. 4 Tennessee on Wednesday, then hit the road again to face the Kentucky Wildcats and No. 2 Alabama.

A familiar face:Keyontae Johnson is playing basketball again, and well. Florida fans should feel great

Leaving Florida:Former Gators basketball star Keyontae Johnson announces he's transferring to Kansas State

Gators' last game:3 takeaways from the Gators' 81-60 win against South Carolina

Where and when will the Florida Gators play the Kansas State Wildcats?

Where: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, January 28

How can I watch the Gators vs. K-State on TV, streaming?

TV: ESPN 2 (Channel 209 on DirecTV, Channel 143 on DISH Network)

Live stream: WatchESPN and ESPN+ (subscription required), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

How can I listen to Florida vs. Kansas State on the radio?

Radio: WRUF (103.7 FM, 98.1 FM, 850 AM), Sirius XM (Channel 190)

Online radio: floridagators.com, siriusxm.com (Channel 961), tunein.com