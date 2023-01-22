Florida basketball: 3 takeaways from the Gators' 61-59 win at Mississippi State

Florida basketball bounced back from its poor offensive showing at Texas A&M by starting fast and holding on for a 61-59 win at Mississippi State.

The Gators (11-8, 4-3 SEC) were shaky late in the game, nearly letting a 60-50 lead evaporate in the final four minutes. Florida failed to score from the field in the final 4:02, scoring its last point of the game when Kowacie Reeves made one of two free throws with 2:25 left to put the Gators up 61-54.

Mississippi State then went on a 5-0 run, cutting Florida's lead to 61-59 on a 3-pointer by Dashawn Davis with 1:28 left.

Florida nearly turned the ball over on a 10-second violation with 34 seconds remaining, but head coach Todd Golden adeptly used his final timeout to keep the Gators from turning the ball over. As a result, Florida was able to work the clock down to 14 seconds left. Freshman guard Riley Kugel missed a 3-point attempt, but Mississippi State was unable to get a final basket to send the game into overtime, as forwards D.J. Jefferies and Cameron Matthews missed shots close to the basket. Florida center Colin Castleton then secured the rebound as the final seconds ticked off the clock to clinch the win.

"I was trying to be a presence at the rim," Castleton said. "I think I hit the ball four times, they go the offensive rebound and I just tried to hit it as hard as I could to get it away until the clock hit zero. We were all scrambling, and it was a dogfight. The whole game was.”

Castleton led Florida with 13 points, with Will Richard adding 12 points on 4 of 5 shooting from 3-point range. As a team, Florida shot 41.7 percent (10-24) from beyond the arc.

Florida posted its first Quad 1 win of the season (Mississippi State entered the game 58 in the NET) and has now won 4 of its last 5 after a 7-7 start.

"For us to do this on the road, I think speaks volumes to the growth of our guys and the progress we’ve made over the last month," Golden said. "Because this is a game that would’ve probably been really hard for us to win a month ago.”

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Gators get off to a quick start

For a night, at least, Florida solved its inability to get out of the gate quicky. The Gators sank three of their first four 3-point attempts, as Colin Castleton, Alex Fudge and Will Richard all sank early 3-pointers to help Florida jump to an early 11-3 lead.

The Gators led by as many as 16 points in the first half but failed to score in the final 2:52 of the half, allowing Mississippi State to go on a 7-0 run to cut Florida's lead to 33-24 at halftime.

"We’ve talked a lot about how we’re going to get off to a better start," Golden said. "Obviously, tonight we did that, and I was really proud of the way we jumped out on them."

Kugel, Reeves step up off bench

Florida got key contributions from Kowacie Reeves and Riley Kugel off the bench to help the Gators hold on for the win. Reeves scored 9 points off the bench, while Kugel had 8 points and 5 rebounds.

Kugel and Reeves hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put Florida up 60-50 with 4:02 remaining. Reeves, who entered Saturday night just 3 of his last 31 from 3-point range, went 2 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Florida needed extended minutes from both Reeves and Kugel because Fudge left the game with a head injury with more than 19 minutes left in the second half and did not return. The 6-foot-9 Fudge was active on both ends of the floor in the first half, as he not only scored 7 points, but grabbed three rebounds, got a steal and skied for a blocked shot that led to a transition runout basket at the other end of the floor for point guard Kyle Lofton.

Fudge also battled foul trouble throughout his 12 minutes on the floor, picking up three fouls in the first half and the fourth on the head injury early in the second half that forced him out of the game. Florida was plus-10 in Fudge's 12 minutes on the floor.

Sharing the wealth

Florida scored 16 of its 23 baskets off assists, as the ball movement was crisp and players knocked down open shots.

Lofton led the way for the Gators with 6 assists, while Myreon Jones had 5 assists. The duo combined for a stellar 11-0 assist-to-turnover ratio and were steady with the ball against Mississippi State's pressure.