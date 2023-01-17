Florida basketball: Colin Castleton named SEC player of the week

Florida center Colin Castleton earned SEC Player of the Week honors on Monday.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Castleton helped guide Florida to back-to-back wins over LSU and Missouri, averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds.

In Florida's 73-64 win over Missouri, Castleton became with first SEC player this century to post 16 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two blocked shots in a conference game.

He scored his 1,000th point as a Gator in the win against Missouri. Castleton’s 12 free throws made and 15 free throw attempts at LSU were both career highs, as he led the Gators in scoring with 18 points.

Castleton's 3.1 blocks per game leads the SEC. He's averaged 4.4 blocks per game over his last five games.