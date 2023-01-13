Florida basketball: F C.J. Felder leaving team for personal reasons

Florida coach Todd Golden said Friday that forward C.J. Felder has taken an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.

Felder started Florida's first eight games of the season but has seen his playing time wane of late as the Gators have been effective going to smaller lineups with Kowacie Reeves and Will Richard as the power forward spot. He played just two minutes in Florida's 82-75 win over Georgia last Saturday and did not play in UF's 67-56 win at LSU on Wednesday night.

“CJ Felder’s going to take a little time away from the team for personal reasons," Golden said. "Definitely nothing disciplinary, still a part of our family, love him, he’s just going through a little bit of a time right now and leaving the door open for him to join the team again this season whenever’s he’s ready. He won’t be on the bench tomorrow for the game.”

A transfer from Boston College, the 6-foot-7, 240-pound Felder averaged 3.5 points and 2,3 rebounds for the Gators last season and is averaging 2.5 points and 3.1 rebounds for UF this season.