Florida basketball: Gators sign power forward for 2023 class

Florida basketball announced the signing of 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward Thomas Haugh to its 2023 class on Thursday.

A three-star prospect per 247Sports.com, Haugh chose Florida over offers from Georgia Tech, Northwestern, Illinois and Maryland. He's from New Oxford, Pa., and is attending Perkiomen School in Pennsburg, Pa., this season.

Florida coach Todd Golden described Haugh as a combo forward capable of playing multiple positions.

"He’s a 6-foot-9 hybrid skilled forward that can dribble, pass, and shoot," Golden said. "He can defend multiple positions and has a great basketball IQ. He will be a great addition to our program.”

Florida (1-0) hosts Kennesaw State (1-0) on Friday at the O'Connell Center (7 p.m. SEC Network Plus).