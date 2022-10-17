Colin Castleton getting work: 3 takeaways from Florida basketball open practice

Florida basketball held a preseason open practice at the Hugh Hathcock basketball facility on Monday.

Here are three takeaways from the event:

From last week:Three takeaways from Florida's open practice

David Whitley:Colin Castleton's healthy return will make coach Todd Golden's job easier

Florida football recruiting:LSU leaves the Gators singing the blues on Tom Petty Day

Working the ball inside

Florida made a concerted effort to attack the rim and work the ball inside throughout the scrimmage portion of practice. It began with a nice drive and scoop finish in the lane by Kowacie Reeves and continued with a good post feed inside and finish to senior center Colin Castleton.

Later in the scrimmage, center Jason Jitoboh established good position on an inside feed and finished through contact as he was fouled to convert a three-point play.

Will Richard back at work

Sophomore guard Will Richard was a full participant in Monday's practice, taking part in both drills and the scrimmage. Richard wore a knee brace and looked gimpy at times, but showed good hustle getting down the other end of the court to break up a layup attempt.

A Belmont transfer, the 6-foot-4, 206-pound Richard projects as a "3-and-D" player capable of knocking down open shots from the perimeter and defending opposing wing players.

Myreon Jones shooting well

Senior guard Myreon Jones shot the ball well beyond the 3-point line during drills. Florida coaches have been working hard to re-establish the confidence of Jones, who shot 32.1 percent from 3-point range for the Gators last season.

At Penn State, Jones averaged 15.3 points per game and shot 39.5 percent from 3-point range during an honorable mention, All-Big Ten season.