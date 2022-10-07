Florida Gators basketball: Three takeaways from Friday's practice

Three takeaways from Florida basketball's open practice on Friday:

Kyle Lofton, Will Richard out with injuries

Guards Kyle Lofton (groin) and Will Richard (ankle) remained out with injuries. With Lofton out, junior guard Trey Bonham was at the point guard with the first team during the scrimmage portion of practice, with freshman Denzel Aberdeen running the point with the second team.

Bonham showed a nice shooting stroke hitting a pair of step-back, 3-pointers, while Aberdeen made a corner 3-pointer and forced a foul on a fast break.

Neils Lane playing great defense

Junior guard Neils Lane showed his elite defensive ability during the scrimmage, poking a ball free from Colin Castleton for a steal. But Lane's offensive game remains inconsistent.

As a shooter, Lane is often off-balance on his jump shot and doesn't consistently set his feet.

Todd Golden overseeing spirited practices

Overall, Florida practices with good energy and pace under first-year coach Todd Golden.

Consistent shot-making remains an issue, but in drills, Florida often gets up the floor quickly and finds the open man. The Gators should be a more exciting team to watch this season.