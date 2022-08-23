Florida Gators basketball adds freshman forward Aleks Szymczyk from Germany

Florida basketball bolstered its frontcourt depth with the addition of forward Aleks Szymczyk to its incoming 2022-23 class.

Szymczyk, from Frankfurt, Germany, is a 6-foot-10, 233 pound forward from Frankfurt, Germany, who graduated from Gymnasium München-Nord while competing with International Basketball Academy Munich (IBAM).

“We are really excited to add Aleks to our program for the upcoming season,” said head coach Todd Golden.

“Aleks brings great size, physicality, and basketball acumen to our program. He can bang with bigs in the paint and also has the ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting ability. He’s a dual-threat big that will fit great within our program.”

Szymczyk will compete for frontcourt minutes with newcomer Alex Fudge, a transfer from LSU, and returning players Jason Jitoboh and C.J. Felder.

Florida opens the season Nov. 7 against Stony Brook.