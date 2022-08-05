Florida women's basketball to open season at home; non-conference schedule announced

Special to Gator Sports

Florida women’s basketball revealed the 2022-23 non-conference portion of its schedule this week, a schedule that features eight matchups in Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

The Gators' regular-season opener is on Monday, Nov. 7 when they welcome Florida A&M to the O’Connell Center. Prior to the home opener, the Gators will host Saint Leo for an exhibition on Nov. 2.

In similar fashion to 2021-22, the Orange & Blue will participate in two neutral-site events, beginning with the St. Pete Showcase where they will meet Green Bay on Nov. 24 and Houston on Nov. 26. The non-conference schedule will end at the previously announced Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C., where the Gators will square off with Oklahoma on Dec. 21.

After a home contest with UNC Asheville on Nov. 13, the Gators will face their first road test of the season when they travel to Tallahassee to take on rival Florida State on Nov. 16. Outside of the St. Pete Showcase, UF will host Bethune Cookman (Nov. 18), Furman (Nov. 21) and Prairie View A&M (Nov. 30) to round out the month.

After a road trip to Dayton for a Dec. 4 game, the Gators return home for a Dec. 6 game with Presbyterian. UF will remain in Florida on Dec. 10, heading south to meet Miami before finishing the home slate against UNC Greensboro on Dec. 18.

The 2022-23 Southeastern Conference schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

Transfer Aliyah Matharu added

Head coach Kelly Rae Finley has announced the signing of transfer Aliyah Matharu to the Gators' 2022-23 roster. Matharu joins the Gators after spending the previous season at Texas, appearing in all 36 contests for the Longhorns while averaging 12 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.4 assists.

"Aliyah is a proven three-level scorer with the ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor," Finley said. "She is a competitor whose experience and fun-loving personality will bring added excitement to the O'Dome."

During her time with Texas, Matharu paced the team offensively with 12 points per game while leading the Longhorns with 77 made three-pointers. For the year, she ranked second in the Big 12 and 16th nationally with a 42.1 percentage from behind the arc. Two of the best games of her career came against Southeastern Conference opponents, including a 27-point outing at Tennessee (Nov. 21. 2021) and a 26-point performance, including a 5-of-9 mark from behind the arc, at Texas A&M on Dec. 5, 2021.

"I'm excited to join the program and I've heard nothing but good things about Coach Kelly and her staff," Matharu said. "It's truly an amazing opportunity and I can't wait to get there."

In addition to Matharu, the Gators have added for 2022-23: freshman forward Frieda Buhner, Osnabruck; senior guard Leilani Correa from St. Johns, senior guard KK Deans from West Virginia, junior center Ra Shaya Kyle from Purdue and freshman guard Myka Perry from Norman, Okla.