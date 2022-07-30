Report: Former Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson visits with Kansas State

Former Florida Gators forward Keyontae Johnson could end up reviving his college basketball career at another Power Five school.

Johnson visited Kansas State on Saturday according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman; Stadium quotes a source as saying Johnson just wants to play again.

Save for an honorary start for the Gators against Kentucky for Senior Day in March, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound Johnson hasn't appeared in a game since collapsing on the court on Dec. 12, 2020, against Florida State reportedly due to heart inflammation. Johnson was hospitalized 10 days following the incident before being released.

Johnson then served as a de-facto coach for the Gators the next year and a half in hopes of being medically cleared. He wasn’t expected to be cleared to play under new UF head coach Todd Golden. He entered the transfer portal in May. Johnson was accused of sexual battery in March, but charges were dropped earlier this month due to insufficient evidence.

Johnson could cash in on a $5 million insurance policy if he chooses not to play again, per a report from the Associated Press. The NCAA provides an exceptional disability insurance program for college basketball players projected in the first round of the NBA or WNBA drafts. Johnson, the preseason SEC player of the year entering the 2020-21 college basketball season, would qualify for the policy.

In addition to Kansas State, USC also has reportedly expressed interest in Johnson.