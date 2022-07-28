Jumpman schedule set: Florida men and women to face Oklahoma at basketball invitational

Florida basketball will face challenging non-conference tests at the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C.

The UF men's and women's teams both will face Oklahoma in the inaugural event at the Charlotte Spectrum Center.

The Florida men's team will face the Sooners on Dec. 20 at 9:30 p.m., while the women's team will face Oklahoma on Dec. 21 at 9:30 p.m.

Oklahoma's men's team went 19-16 in Porter Moser's first season as head coach, reaching the second round of the NIT before falling to St. Bonaventure. Moser led Loyola-Chicago to the Final Four in 2018 and Sweet 16 in 2021 before taking the job at Oklahoma.

The Gators went 20-14 last season and reached the second round of the NIT as well, falling to Xavier. Under first-year head Todd Golden, the Gators return two starters, including All-SEC standout forward Colin Castleton.

Florida is 2-2 all-time against Oklahoma. In the last meet, the Sooners beat the Gators 74-67 on Dec. 1, 2021, in Norman, Okla.

UF's women's team is coming off its first NCAA Tournament since 2016, going 21-11 and 10-6 in the SEC last season under coach Kelly Rae Finley, who enters her second year as head coach.

Michigan and North Carolina also will play in the event. The Michigan women's team will face North Carolina on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m., while the Michigan men's team will face UNC on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Florida are the original four Jordan Brand schools. The games will be played at the home arena of the Charlotte Hornets, owned by six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan.