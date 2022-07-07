State Attorney's Office drops case against former Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson

The sexual battery case against former University of Florida forward Keyontae Johnson was abandoned Wednesday by the Alachua County State Attorney’s Office, according to Alachua County court records.

Johnson, 22, had not been formally charged or indicted for a crime following a sworn affidavit filed against him March 23.

Johnson never returned to Florida’s line-up following his on-court collapse Dec. 12, 2020, against Florida State, but he remained involved with the team until his graduation and eventual departure from the program.

Johnson’s attorney, Ron Kozlowski, previously told The Sun that the accusation was unfortunate considering his client had already been through so much the past few years.

"Once the state attorney fully investigates this and the full facts come out, I'm confident that they'll find Keyontae Johnson didn't do anything wrong," Kozlowski said in March.

A Norfolk, Virginia, native, Johnson was named the Southeastern Conference’s preseason Player of the Year prior to the 2020-21 season, and he was a potential NBA Draft pick prior to his collapse. Johnson is still attempting to get medically cleared and return to his promising basketball career. Months before his collapse, Johnson took out an insurance policy worth $5 million, which he can collect if he ultimately doesn’t make the NBA.