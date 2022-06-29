SEC basketball: Florida men's basketball home and road matchups set for 2022-23 season

The Florida men’s basketball team learned its home and road designations for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday with the Southeastern Conference's announcement.

In addition to the program's home-and-home opponents in Georgia, Kentucky and Vanderbilt, the Gators will also face LSU and Texas A&M twice during the regular season, head coach Todd Golden's first in Gainesville.

Aside from the trio of annual opponents, the Gators will host Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee in the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. UF will also travel to Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Mississippi State.

The setup ensures the Gators will face Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, and Tennessee — four highly ranked teams from the 2021-22 season — just once during the regular season.

For the sixth time in nine season, the Gators will be paired with LSU as a rotational home-and-home opponent. The 2022-23 campaign marks just the second time the Gators have been paired with Texas A&M for a regular season home-and-home. The Aggies and Gators split the series during the 2014-15 season, with the home team winning each contest.

The announcement of Florida's opponents in league play continues to round out the 2022-23 schedule. Outside of the SEC, the Gators will compete in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament in Portland, Ore., from Nov. 24-27 before facing UConn on Dec. 7 in Gainesville. UF will also compete in the Jumpman Invitational from Dec. 20-21 in Charlotte, N.C. UF will face Kansas State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28.