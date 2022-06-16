Florida basketball to face Kansas State in 10th annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Florida basketball will face Kansas State in the 10th annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge, set for Jan. 28, 2023. Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date. The game will either be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

The Southeastern Conference won the ninth annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge by winning six of 10 games on Jan. 29. The Gators are 1-1 in program history against Kansas State, though the upcoming trip will mark UF's first trip to Manhattan, Kansas, to face the Wildcats.

The Gators secured the first meeting, 57-44, over Kansas State back on Dec. 18, 2010, with the Wildcats getting revenge just over two years later on Dec. 22, 2012 with a 67-61 win in Kansas City, Missouri.

Looking ahead:UF basketball coach Todd Golden on roster, recovery for Colin Castleton and Jason Jitoboh

He's back:Back in Gainesville, Taurean Green bringing experience, perspective to Gators basketball program

GatorSports Podcast: Florida programs start the offseason with valuable recruiting

UF is 6-3 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 challenge, including 2-2 on the road. Last season, Florida secured a 81-72 win over Oklahoma State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Gainesville.

2022-23 SEC/Big 12 Challenge Matchups

Alabama at Oklahoma

Arkansas at Baylor

Auburn at West Virginia

Florida at Kansas State

Kansas at Kentucky

Texas Tech at LSU

Ole Miss at Oklahoma State

TCU at Mississippi State

Iowa State at Missouri

Texas at Tennessee