Florida basketball to face Kansas State in 10th annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Florida basketball will face Kansas State in the 10th annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge, set for Jan. 28, 2023. Start times and network designations will be announced at a later date. The game will either be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.
The Southeastern Conference won the ninth annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge by winning six of 10 games on Jan. 29. The Gators are 1-1 in program history against Kansas State, though the upcoming trip will mark UF's first trip to Manhattan, Kansas, to face the Wildcats.
The Gators secured the first meeting, 57-44, over Kansas State back on Dec. 18, 2010, with the Wildcats getting revenge just over two years later on Dec. 22, 2012 with a 67-61 win in Kansas City, Missouri.
UF is 6-3 all-time in the SEC/Big 12 challenge, including 2-2 on the road. Last season, Florida secured a 81-72 win over Oklahoma State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Gainesville.
2022-23 SEC/Big 12 Challenge Matchups
Alabama at Oklahoma
Arkansas at Baylor
Auburn at West Virginia
Florida at Kansas State
Kansas at Kentucky
Texas Tech at LSU
Ole Miss at Oklahoma State
TCU at Mississippi State
Iowa State at Missouri
Texas at Tennessee