Gators men's basketball coach Todd Golden set to do summer speaking events in Florida

Florida men's basketball head coach Todd Golden will make three stops around the state for a summer speaking tour ahead of his first season at UF.

His first stop will be June 28 in Miami, where women's basketball head coach Kelly Rae Finley will take part in the event at the Hyatt Regency Coral Gables.

Finley led the UF women to the NCAA Tournament appearance in 2021-22 and was named the USA Today Sports Network SEC Coach of the Year. She was elevated from interim head coach to head coach on Feb. 28. Golden came to UF after leading San Francisco to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1998. His career has taken him through the Ivy League, the Southeastern Conference and the West Coast Conference before returning to the SEC to lead the Gators.

Where to see Coach Todd Golden this summer

The June 28 event at 6:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency is hosted by the Gator Club of Miami; tickets are $5 and available here. On July 14, at 5 p.m., Golden will speak at Captain Anderson's Event Center in Panama City, hosted by the Panhandle Gator Club, and tickets start at $15 and available here. The final stop will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Art Ovation Hotel in Sarasota, hosted by the Sarasota County Gator Club; tickets start at $15 and available here.

While Golden's speaking tour marks the first time fans outside of Gainesville can hear from the first-year coach, it's not the first time he's addressed UF fans since he was hired March 18 to replace former coach Mike White.

Golden, along with Florida football coach Billy Napier, spoke to the Titletown Gator Club in Gainesville at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on May 26. Prior to taking the microphone, Golden talked to the media and touched on many topics, including name, image and likeness, Colin Castleton's return and the transfer portal.

Since coming to Florida, Golden has retained the core of UF's roster and added a quartet of incoming transfers and a pair of in-state freshmen.