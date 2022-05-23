It's official: Florida basketball hires Taurean Green as director of player development

Taurean Green is headed back to the collegiate program where he honed his craft.

Green was officially announced Monday by UF men’s basketball coach Todd Golden as Florida’s director of player development, bringing the point guard for Florida’s two national championship teams back to Gainesville.

“I couldn’t be more excited for Taurean to join our staff,” Golden said. “He’s one of the best to ever wear the Gator uniform and understands what it takes to achieve at the highest levels here. He’ll be an incredible resource for our student-athletes and an important connection to the tradition of excellence here, both for our fans and for all the past Gators who will always be part of the Florida family.”

A native of Fort Lauderdale, Green recently concluded his first season with the Chicago Bulls, where he served as player development coordinator under former UF coach Billy Donovan. Prior to transitioning to the coaching side, Green played professionally for 14 years before announcing his retirement in 2021, though his reputation at Florida arguably outweighs the one he developed after college.

Taurean Green part of national championship teams

Green arrived in Gainesville prior to the 2004-05 season as part of the historic “04s” recruiting class, which led the Gators to consecutive national championships during their sophomore and junior seasons with the program.

Green, a two-time All-SEC honoree, also led the Gators in scoring during the 2006-07 season with 13.3 points per game. Following his UF career, Green was selected with the 52nd overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers, though he was later traded to the Denver Nuggets midway through his rookie season.

“Gainesville became like another home to me during my time at UF, and I can’t wait to be back,” Green said. “Florida is such a special place, and I’m ready to do everything I can to help our players, Todd Golden, the coaching staff and the entire program have success,” Green said. “Gator Nation, it feels great to be coming home!”

Golden initially revealed the plan to bring Green back to Gainesville during an appearance on Jeff Goodman’s The Field of 68 podcast.

"We're going to bring in Taurean Green to be our director of player development, which I'm really, really excited about," Golden said . "We're going to bring him after the season's over, I hope they go win the (NBA) title. We haven't announced him yet, but he was super. Billy was super on board with it and he thought it was a great idea to bring back somebody that really understood what made Florida great."