Florida Gators basketball: Freshman guard Elijah Kennedy entering NCAA transfer portal

Florida men’s basketball point guard Elijah Kennedy has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal and will depart from the program, sources confirmed Friday to The Gainesville Sun.

As a freshman during the 2021-22 season, Kennedy appeared in 23 games but played sparingly. He averaged 1.2 points on 20.3 percent shooting from the field in 6.4 minutes per game, and he saw his role dramatically reduced during conference play.

With the Gators adding guards Trey Bonham and Will Richard via the transfer portal, the competition seemingly increased in front of Kennedy for his upcoming sophomore season.

The 6-foot-3, 185 pound Kennedy reclassified prior to joining the Gators, after initially intending to take a post-grad season at Combine Academy in Lincolnton, North Carolina. Kennedy’s departure leaves the Gators with three open scholarships on the roster.

The Gators continue to pursue transfer additions of their own. Five days prior to Kennedy’s entrance into the transfer portal, UF hosted transfer forward Johni Broome out of Morehead State on an official visit. Broome also took an official visit to Auburn as he narrows down his decision.