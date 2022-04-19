Former VMI guard Trey Bonham announces transfer to Florida Gators men's basketball program

The Florida men’s basketball program landed its third addition to the roster Monday afternoon under new head coach Todd Golden in Trey Bonham, a 6-foot guard from Mobile, Alabama, who spent the previous two seasons at the Virginia Military Institute.

“Beat the odds and remained humble #COMMITTED,” Bonham posted on his Twitter account. Bonham also shared a picture of himself in a Florida uniform from his official visit to UF over the weekend.

Coming back:Colin Castleton, UF's leading scorer and rebounder, returning to Florida for final season

Addition:Will Richard, first addition of Todd Golden era at UF, discusses decision to join Gators

From Jacksonville:LSU transfer Alex Fudge commits to Florida Gators men's basketball

Trey Bonham third transfer to Gators basketball in recent weeks

A starter in all 29 games he played, Bonham averaged 13.6 points, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 4.4 rebounds with the Keydets during the 2021-22 regular season. As a freshman at VMI, Bonham appeared in 24 games, including seven starts, and finished the season averaging 8.6 points per contest.

He joins former Belmont guard Will Richard and former LSU wing Alex Fudge as transfers in Golden’s first offseason with the program after arriving from San Francisco.

Recruiting news:Florida basketball signee Jalen Reed released from letter of intent, reopens recruitment

Florida received a boost in the frontcourt with Castleton’s decision to return, and the Gators also will return guards Myreon Jones and Kowacie Reeves for the 2022-23 campaign.

Neither Jason Jitoboh, Elijah Kennedy or Niels Lane have given any indication publicly they plan on transferring from the program, and all three players were among the group in attendance for the start of voluntary individual workouts.