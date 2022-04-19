Florida basketball signee Jalen Reed released from letter of intent, reopens recruitment

Florida’s 2022 signing class lost another signee with the departure of Jalen Reed, who announced Monday afternoon he will reopen his recruitment, although the Gators basketball program remains an option for the 6-foot-10 forward from Castaic, California.

"2022 has brought many changes and after much consideration, I have decided to reopen my recruitment," Reed wrote on his Twitter account. "I am open to the many possibilities while still considering The University of Florida as my college home."

Hoops roster:Former VMI guard Trey Bonham announces transfer to Florida Gators men's basketball program

UF addition:LSU transfer Alex Fudge commits to Florida Gators men's basketball

Coming back:Colin Castleton, UF's leading scorer and rebounder, returning to Florida for final season

Three forwards set to return for Gators

The Gators will return a trio of forwards who sustained a variety of injuries last season in Colin Castleton, CJ Felder and Jason Jitoboh, while also adding former LSU forward Alex Fudge to the roster. Reed’s departure leaves the Gators with just one signee, 6-foot-5 guard Denzel Aberdeen out of Orlando, in the 2023 class.

IMG Academy five-star signee Malik Reneau, who was the first UF signee to reopen his recruitment in the wake of former coach Mike White’s departure, announced his commitment Monday to Indiana University.

Moving on:Five-star forward from Montverde Academy says he's decommitting to the Florida Gators

The Gators now have two available scholarships in the 2022 class. Florida is reportedly targeting Aberdeen’s high school teammate, incoming freshman Riley Kugel, with one of the roster spots.

Kugel initially committed to Mississippi State and former assistant Korey McCray, who was hired away from the Bulldogs by Golden. Like Reed and Reneau, Kugel signed in November but asked for his release from his national letter of intent in the wake of Ben Howland’s departure from the MSU program.