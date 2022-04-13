LSU transfer Alex Fudge commits to Florida men's basketball

Alex Fudge will transfer from LSU to Florida, the small forward announced Wednesday afternoon on his social media accounts, giving UF men’s basketball coach Todd Golden his second commitment in the span of five days

“Let’s get to work,” Fudge captioned a graphic of himself in a UF uniform.

The 6-foot-8, 185-pound Fudge was a role-player for the Tigers during his freshman season, though he did see the court in 29 games. He finished the season averaging 3.3 points and 3.2 rebounds in 14 minutes per contest, though Fudge did have several impressive performances during the regular season, including a 14-point night against Texas State on Nov. 12.

More:Will Richard, first addition of Todd Golden era at UF, discusses decision to join Gators

Women's Hoops:Kiara Smith drafted 36th overall by the Connecticut Sun in the 2022 WNBA Draft

David Whitley:Tennessee ups the NIL ante on quarterbacks

Fudge, a native of Jacksonville, visited the Florida program Friday and Saturday. Fudge reportedly received interest from Georgia, Southern California, Texas A&M and Marquette, and a return to Baton Rouge under new LSU head coach Matt McMahon also was in the cards.

Instead, Fudge is heading back to his home state of Florida to play for the Gators.

Florida landed a commitment from highly coveted Belmont University transfer Will Richard on Saturday. The 6-foot-5 Richard gives the Gators a ball-handler capable of playing multiple spots on the court while also providing a presence around the rim as an above average rebounder.

After the departures of Tyree Appleby, Anthony Duruji and Tuongthach Gatkek, the Gators’ roster under Golden is beginning to take shape following the commitments of Richard and Fudge, as well as Colin Castleton's decision to return for his third season with the program.