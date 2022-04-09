Florida basketball coach Todd Golden lands first player; Belmont's Will Richard commits

Florida men’s basketball coach Todd Golden has landed his first recruit since arriving in Gainesville by way of San Francisco.

Will Richard, a transfer from Belmont University, committed to the Gators following an official visit Thursday with the program.

“When you know, you know. COMMITTED! #GoGators,” Richard wrote on his social media accounts, along with an alligator emoji.

Richard was tabbed as one of the most sought-after transfers after helping lead Belmont to a 25-8 record during his freshman season.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Richard started 23 games for the Bruins last season after signing with the program out of Fairburn, Georgia, and Richard would ultimately finish the season with averages of 12.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.

LSU transfer Alex Fudge visiting Gainesville this weekend

Golden isn’t done when it comes to adding to Florida’s roster. LSU transfer Alex Fudge, a native of Jacksonville, visited the Florida program Friday and Saturday. Fudge has reportedly received interest from Georgia, Southern California, Texas A&M and Marquette.

LSU’s new head coach, Matt McMahon, has also continued to push the 6-foot-8 Fudge to return to Baton Rouge for his sophomore season.

With six scholarship players — CJ Felder, Niels Lane, Kowacie Reeves, Jason Jitoboh, Elijah Kennedy and Myreon Jones — participating at the team’s first week of voluntary individual workouts, and two freshmen signees set to arrive in June, the Gators now have four scholarship spots available following Richard’s announcement.

Though the team isn't exactly rushing to fill out the roster with transfers just yet as Florida remains optimistic Colin Castleton will return to the program for his fifth season. Castleton led the Gators last season in points, rebounds and blocks despite playing the final six weeks of the season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder.