Report: Florida Gators' Tuongthach Gatkek enters name into NCAA's transfer portal

Florida junior forward Tuongthach Gatkek has entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal, indicating his time on Florida basketball team is up after one season, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of On3Sports.

Prior to the 2021-22 season, Gatkek was a bit of a surprise addition to the roster, joining the team in mid-August after one year at Trinity Valley Community College (Texas). A native of Portland, Maine, Gatkek played in 21 games as a reserve forward, largely as a result of UF's void at the forward spot opposite Colin Castleton.

The 6-foot-9, 172-pound Gatkek arrived at UF after helping lead TVCC to a 23-3 record during the 2020-21 campaign, though the initial expectation was he would be a potential redshirt candidate for the Gators.

Another departure for Todd Golden's Gators team

Gatkek exceeded initial expectations and worked his way into a role player on a UF roster lacking size in the low post outside of Castleton. The belief in the wake of Florida's season-ending loss to Xavier was that Gatkek would be a potential candidate to return for his second season as he looked to further his development.

Instead, Gatkek appears to be looking for a new home for the second time in eight months.

Gatkek marks the second departure from the UF program in the wake of Todd Golden's takeover as head coach. Tyree Appleby, the team's primary ball-handler for much of the season, entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal Monday.

Who was working out with UF this week?

The Gators were back in the building that same day to begin individual workouts. Guards Niels Lane, Kowacie Reeves and Elijah Kennedy were in attendance for the involuntary sessions, as was fifth-year guard Myreon Jones. The Gators also had CJ Felder and Jason Jitoboh in attendance, though it's unclear how much Jitoboh was able to do after undergoing season-ending surgery on his eye.

Castleton reportedly has yet to make a decision on his future as he recovers from surgery on his left shoulder to repair the torn labrum injury he suffered in mid-January.