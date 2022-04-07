Florida women's basketball: Tamisha Augustin joins Kelly Rae Finley's staff as assistant

Special to Gator Sports

Florida women’s basketball announced the addition of Tamisha Augustin to the staff as an assistant coach for the 2022-23 season.

“Tamisha is one of the best in the game,” head coach Kelly Rae Finley said. “Her authentic care for people, combined with her work ethic and knowledge, make her the total package. We are excited for Tamisha to join our team and look forward to all that we will strive to accomplish together.”

Augustin will be coming to Gainesville after spending the 2021-22 season in the NBA G-League, serving as an assistant coach on Jason Terry’s staff for the Grand Rapids Gold, the G-League affiliate for the Denver Nuggets.

“I am elated to join the Gators family and look forward to building on the foundation that Coach Finley has created,” Augustin said. “Kelly is a rising star in our women’s basketball profession and I admire her work ethic, compassion and dedication to this game. Through my faith, love and passion for the game, I will strive every day to build a championship culture for our UF student-athletes. I am grateful for this opportunity. Thank you, Gator Nation!”

Tamisha Augustin was assistant at UCF

The UF job will not be Augustin's first coaching position in Florida, as she was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for UCF from 2014-16.

No stranger to the Southeastern Conference, Augustin recorded a brief stint as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Mississippi State beginning in April 2021 before accepting a position with the Grand Rapids Gold.

Prior to her time at Mississippi State, Augustin, who was named the 2021 World Exposure Report Assistant Coach of the Year, spent two seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Arizona. While in Tucson, Augustin helped guide the Wildcats to the program’s first-ever appearance in the NCAA championship game in 2021. Arizona defeated its foes in the Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight and Final four by double digit points during the run, including an impressive 69-59 victory over No. 1 UConn in the Final Four.

Augustin played collegiately at Alabama A&M from 2002-06 and was a two-time All-SWAC shooting guard and a four-time captain.