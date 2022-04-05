Florida's Tyree Appleby officially enters name into NCAA transfer portal

Florida point guard Tyree Appleby officially entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal Monday, The Gainesville Sun has learned.

Appleby reportedly told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein he would exercise his fifth year of collegiate eligibility, though he didn't specify whether he intended to return to UF or not.

Reports soon emerged, however, implying the Gators and Appleby would part ways after two seasons in Gainesville.

Tyree Appleby's season at UF

During the 2021-22 campaign, the 6-foot-1 Appleby averaged 10.9 points and 3.7 assists in 34 games, including 27 starts.

He elevated his game midway through SEC play, but a re-aggravated thigh bruise limited the Jacksonville, Arkansas, native's effectiveness over the final stretch of the regular season.

Appleby, who sat out the 2019-20 season due to NCAA transfer rules, started 44 of his 59 games during his time at UF under former coach Mike White.