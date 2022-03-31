UF men's basketball announces hiring of Jonathan Safir as director of strategy, analytics

The Florida men’s basketball program has hired Jonathan Safir as director of basketball strategy and analytics, head coach Todd Golden announced Thursday afternoon.

“Jonathan is a rising star in this business,” Golden said in a statement. “He was instrumental in the success of our historic season last year at San Francisco. He is well-respected within the profession as an incredibly smart basketball mind and someone who thinks about the game analytically at a high level. It wouldn’t surprise me to see him running an NBA franchise someday. I’ve been fortunate to work with him for the past four years, and he’ll be a great addition to our staff here at Florida.”

Golden's staff:Florida Gators men's basketball hires Korey McCray as associate head coach

Another hire:UF men's basketball hires Kevin Hovde as assistant coach

First pitch:New Florida basketball coach Todd Golden throws out first pitches at softball, baseball

During the 2021-22 season, Safir served alongside Golden in San Francisco as an assistant coach with the program. The Dons secured a 24-win season and the team’s first NCAA Tournament bid in nearly 24 years.

Safir initially joined the San Francisco program in 2018 as director of basketball operations, the same role he previously served in while at Columbia University.

“I am ecstatic to continue working alongside Coach Golden at the University of Florida,” Safir said. “I look forward to the chance to work with world-class student-athletes on a daily basis as part of UF’s historic men's basketball program. I am incredibly thankful and grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to get to work."