Report: Carlin Hartman joining Florida Gators men's basketball as associate head coach

The Florida men’s basketball program is hiring Carlin Hartman as associate head coach, according to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Prior to spending the 2021-22 season at UNLV, Hartman worked for five seasons at Oklahoma under former Sooners and Gators coach Lon Kruger. During Hartman’s tenure, the Sooners made the NCAA Tournament in each of his last four seasons with the program.

With Hartman, OU also signed the Sooners’ highest-ranked recruiting class in the Kruger era in 2019. In 2020, Hartman was named one of the top-three assistant coaches in the Big 12 conference, though his recent resume isn’t the only reason he’ll depart Las Vegas for Gainesville.

Hartman worked at Columbia for four seasons in the early 2010s, including during Todd Golden’s and Kevin Hovde’s time with the Lions’ program.

Prior to his time in the Ivy League, Hartman worked at Richmond from 2005-08, where he served as an assistant coach and the program’s lead recruiter. It was Hartman who recruited Hovde to Richmond, where he would spend four seasons as a player before setting his sights on coaching at the Division I level.

As Golden’s staff nears completion and the program turns its focus to overhauling the roster, one thing has become clear: the newly hired men’s basketball coaching staff in Gainesville is already quite familiar with each other.