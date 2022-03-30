Florida Gators men's basketball hires Korey McCray as associate head coach

Florida men’s basketball coach Todd Golden isn’t wasting time when it comes to filling out his UF coaching staff.

A day after announcing the hiring of Kevin Hovde by way of Richmond, the Gators have announced the hiring of Korey McCray as an associate head coach.

McCray has spent eight of his 12 seasons as a Power-5 coach in the Southeastern Conference, with his most recent stint coming at Mississippi State.

Korey McCray knows SEC basketball

“Korey is one of the most respected coaches across the Southeastern Conference, and he has proven the ability to recruit and develop complete student-athletes at the highest level,” Golden said in a statement. “He has worked tirelessly to build real relationships all around the country — specifically within the Southeast region. As a former point guard in college, he has great leadership qualities that will rub off on our student-athletes. He is a great husband and father, and will be an integral part of my coaching staff moving forward.”

Prior to joining the Mississippi State program, McCray spent a season at LSU. He also spent two seasons at UCLA on former coach Ben Howland’s staff.

While in Starkville, McCray was primarily tasked with developing the Bulldogs’ backcourt, in addition to scouting the opposition and recruiting for the program.

He played a critical part in signing first-team All-SEC guard Iverson Molinar, as well as transfer Shakeel Moore from North Carolina State.

During his stint with Howland on the Bruins’ coaching staff, McCray helped the program sign the No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2012, according to ESPN.

Most recently, McCray was a part of a Mississippi State coaching staff that secured 86 victories between 2017-2021, the fourth-most in the SEC during that span. He’ll now be tasked with helping the Gators return to contending in the SEC under Golden’s watch.

“I’m excited about joining Florida's historic program and working with such an innovative and analytical coach like Coach Golden,” McCray said. “I can't wait to start.”