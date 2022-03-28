Florida guard Tyree Appleby coming back for fifth year, but will it be for the Gators?
Florida Gator Tyree Appleby will exercise his additional year of eligibility, but the UF point guard hasn’t officially committed to return to Gainesville for his fifth season of collegiate basketball, a source aware of Appleby’s process confirmed to The Gainesville Sun.
CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein was the first to report that Appleby had yet to decide on a destination for the 2022-23 season. He was expected to return for the Gators, but multiple reports today say he's transferring.
As a senior during the 2021-22 season, Appleby assumed primary ball-handling duties for the Gators in the wake of Tre Mann’s departure for the NBA Draft.
The 6-foot-1 Appleby averaged 10.9 points and 3.7 assists in 34 games, including 27 starts this season. He elevated his game midway through SEC play, but a thigh bruise limited his effectiveness over the final stretch of the regular season.
Prior to Mike White’s departure for Georgia. Appleby expressed uncertainty prior to UF’s regular-season finale, a loss to Kentucky, regarding whether he would return to the program or not.
“I haven’t made any decisions right now,” Appleby said. “Just taking it one day at a time right now. I’m not thinking that far ahead.”