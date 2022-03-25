New Florida basketball coach Todd Golden to throw out first pitches at softball, baseball

Special to Gator Sports

Florida Gators fans will another glimpse of new basketball coach Todd Golden tonight.

He is set to throw out the first pitch for the UF softball game at ﻿Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium and then go to Florida Ballpark to toss the first pitch at the Gators' baseball game.

The No. 6 softball team is hosting Tennessee at 6 p.m. and at 7 p.m., the No. 8 baseball team is opening its first SEC home series of the season, against LSU.

During both games, Golden is scheduled to join the SEC Network broadcast teams — softball is on SEC+ and baseball on SEC Network.

Golden has a big act to follow after football head coach Billy Napier and his daughter threw out the first pitches last month.