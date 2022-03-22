Five-star forward from Montverde Academy says he's decommitting to the Florida Gators

Zachary Huber

Gators Wire

Five-star power forward Malik Reneau told On3 that he has decommitted from Florida and has received his release from his letter of intent on Tuesday.

It’s not surprising that he wants to reopen his recruitment after the coaching change. Former coach Mike White now leads the Georgia Bulldogs while the Gators hired San Francisco’s Todd Golden to replace him.

Reneau, from Montverde Academy in Florida, was UF's highest-ranked commit in the 2022 class, coming in as the 29th-best overall player, according to the On3 consensus rankings. He also sits as the fifth-best at his position.

“First and foremost I want to thank the community of #GatorNation for all of the love and support they have given me,” he said in a statement. “With everything that has transpired at the University of Florida, I have decided to reopen my recruitment.”

It’s a tough blow for Golden as he tried to keep the class together, but he still has two commits left in four-star power forward Jalen Reed and three-star combo guard Denzel Aberdeen.

Before he awarded his pledge to Florida, the final group of schools he considered was Miami, Memphis and Florida State.

Meanwhile, Todd Golden has arrived in Florida. His introductory press conference is at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

On Sunday, he joined ESPN's broadcast crew via Zoom during UF's second-round NIT contest with Xavier. He discussed his move from San Francisco to Gainesville, the UF program and more.

