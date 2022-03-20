Second-half struggles doom Florida Gators as they lose to Xavier in second round of NIT

CINCINNATI – Sunday’s National Invitation Tournament second-round game at Cintas Center featured two teams under interim head coaches and whose players had just found out who their new head coach was going to be next season.

Both teams were fighting to keep the current season alive and shake off the disappointment of playing in the NIT after tough losses in their conference tournaments. They wanted to put themselves one win way from playing in Madison Square Garden next week for the final four of the tournament.

That was the backdrop as the Florida men’s basketball team played at Xavier for the right to advance to the quarterfinals of the NIT. It was host No. 2 seed Xavier that started the second half with a 14-3 run to break a 33-33 tie at halftime and move on with a 72-56 win over No. 3 seed Florida Sunday afternoon.

Florida finishes the season with a 20-14 record as Xavier (20-13) moves on to Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

The Gators made only five of their first 27 shots from the floor and finished making 8-of-36 (22.2 percent) for the half. Florida shot 32.8 percent for the game (21-of-64) and Xavier 49.1 (26-53).

The Gators were outrebounded by eight in the second half and 11 for the game. They were in danger of producing their lowest scoring output of the season before freshman Kowacie Reeves hit a 3-pointer with 1:34 to match the previous low of 54, last done on Jan. 24 against Ole Miss. A putback dunk by sophomore Niels Lane just before the final buzzer kept the Gators from matching that number.

Xavier, meanwhile, allowed its fewest points in a game since giving up 50 to Ball State Dec. 8.

New coaches coming

Florida hired Todd Golden Friday, just one day after he coached San Francisco in its first NCAA Tournament game in more than 20 years. Golden, 36, was interviewed during the ESPN broadcast.

Xavier hired Sean Miller to come back to the program Saturday after the university parted ways with Travis Steele following XU’s first-round NIT win over Cleveland State. Miller, currently a college basketball analyst, had coached at Xavier before several years at Arizona.

Xavier comes out hot

Xavier made four of its first six shots of the second half, starting with a 3-pointer by Nate Johnson on the opening possession of the half. The four field goals were made by four different players.

After trailing 47-36, Florida pulled within seven on a basket by graduate student Tyree Appleby, who then threw to Lane for an alley-oop dunk. Senior center Colin Castleton made two free throws to cut the deficit to five at 47-42.

Xavier scored two baskets in a row on tough putbacks by Zach Freemantle and Dwon Odom, to go up by nine. Jerome Hunter scored on a drive to put Xavier up 12 at 55-43 with 7:30 to play and the Gators couldn't get closer.

Top scorers

Reeves led the Gators with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting, 3-of-8 from 3-point range. Castleton posted 10 points and six rebounds. Tyree Appleby, playing his final game in a Gator uniform, had 10 points and three assists.

Phlandrous Fleming, Jr., another graduate student playing his final game, posted nine points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Nate Johnson led five Musketeers in double figures with 16 points.