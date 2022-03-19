Florida Gators women's basketball vs. UCF Knights in NCAA Tournament first round

Gator Sports

The Florida Gators women's basketball team takes on the Central Florida Knights in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday afternoon.

UF, the 10th seed in the Bridgeport region, and the No. 7 seed UCF are set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. from Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut. The winner will face either No. 2 UConn or No. 15 Mercer in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Florida is coached by Kelly Rae Finley, who took over as interim coach before the season and earned her way to the full-time job. The Gators will be without leading scorer Kiki Smith, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during the SEC Tournament.

Follow along with live updates from GatorSports reporter Graham Hall below.

