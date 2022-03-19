'Time to go Gator hunting': UCF football taunts Florida Gators before NCAA Tournament

Don't let anyone downplay the Florida-UCF rivalry.

No. 7 seed Central Florida and No. 10 UF faced off in the first round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament Saturday. The Knights were after their first ever March Madness win and their first win over the Gators in 27 tries.

It was also a chance for UCF to remind everyone they beat their Sunshine State foes in football this past season.

UCF beat the Gators 29-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl in December. Florida was recovering after a brutal end to their season in which Dan Mullen was fired (Billy Napier had yet to take over on the field).

UCF football sent a few messages of support for coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson and the women's hoops team, making sure to take a few Gasparilla-related shots.

UCF quarterback Mikey Keene took it to the next level with his Mock Chomp. "Time to go Gator hunting!" he wrote in his message.

UCF led 34-23 at halftime. Gators starter Faith Dut went down with an ankle injury late in the second quarter.