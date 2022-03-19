NCAA Tournament: Florida women come up short against UCF in first round

The short-handed Florida women’s basketball team fell in the first round Saturday of the NCAA Tournament to No. 7-seed UCF, 69-52, in the Bridgeport region.

Playing without two of its primary scoring options in guard Kiara "Kiki" Smith and forward Jordyn Merritt, the 10th-seeded Gators (21-11) struggled to generate offense against the Knights.

Florida, trailing 34-23 at halftime, did cut UCF’s lead to just four on a jumper from Nina Rickards, only for UCF (26-3) to close the third quarter on a 8-0 run of its own to re-take a double-digit advantage.

Interim no longer: Florida Gators name Kelly Rae Finley women's basketball head coach

Coach a fan:Softball coach Tim Walton among Gators enjoying success of Florida women's basketball team

Protest:ESPN announcers have moment of silence during NCAA women's basketball games to protest Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Rickards led Florida with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting, while Zippy Broughton had an all-around performance, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists. The Knights, who will play No. 2-seeded UConn in the second round on the Huskies' home court, were led by a career-high 26 points from Brittney Smith.

The Gators were 26-0 against UCF in program history prior to Saturday.

Here are 3 takeaways from Saturday’s contest.

Jordyn Merritt can’t go

Jordyn Merritt missed the contest with the head injury she suffered March 4 to Ole Miss in the third round of the SEC Tournament. On Monday, Florida coach Kelly Rae Finley described Merritt as “day-to-day”, but Finley didn’t appear overly optimistic the Gators would have Merritt available for Saturday’s game.

Merritt wasn’t out on the court to begin pre-game shootaround, nor was she in the starting line-up come tip-off, putting to rest the question of whether she would make her return for the postseason.

Faith Dut exits

UF’s injury woes didn’t end with Merritt’s inactive status.

Florida starting forward Faith Dut suffered an injury of her own prior to halftime that forced her from the contest. Dut suffered a high-ankle injury with 1:16 remaining in the first half of Florida’s 17-point loss. It was unclear how Dut’s injury occurred, but it was clearly serious enough to put her return into question. During the third quarter, Dut returned to UF’s bench without her right shoe and sporting crutches, officially ending her day.

She finished the game with four points, including the game’s opening field goal, two rebounds and a block.

Gators can’t capitalize on rebounding advantage

The absence of Merritt — and later Dut – couldn’t keep the Gators off the glass against UCF.

Florida outrebounded the Knights, 44-35, including a 18-8 differential in offensive rebounds. But Florida couldn’t take advantage of the extra possessions, shooting 30 percent from the field to the Knights’ 45.2 percent. In what would be the final game of the team’s season, the Gators also struggled when it came to ball security, committing 16 turnovers to just six by UCF.