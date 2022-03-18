How to watch Florida Gators vs. Xavier Musketeers in NIT second-round men's basketball

The Gators' first 2022 NIT game was a battle between one first-time-ever coach (Al Pinkins) and one of basketball's most experienced (Iona's Rick Pitino). The second round features two coaches in the same position.

Pinkins and the Gators (20-13) take on Xavier, who announced it was parting ways with its head coach, Travis Steele, on Wednesday, following the Musketeers' 72-68 win over Cleveland State in the NIT first round. Xavier (19-13) is coached on an interim basis by associate head coach Jonas Hayes.

Pinkins became Florida's interim coach Sunday when Georgia hired Gators head coach Mike White away.

Emotional time:Florida Gators discuss Mike White's decision to depart: 'It was a really emotional group'

First-round win:Florida Gators come back to win first-round NIT matchup with Iona

Can you stick around, Rick?:Rick Pitino tweets from Billy Donovan Court. Gators fans ask if he wants Florida coaching job

The Gators advanced after beating Iona 79-74, getting the win with a late 16-3 surge. Colin Castleton scored 18 for Florida, while Kowacie Reeves added 14.

Xavier beat Cleveland State in Steele's last game as head coach, using clutch free throws and getting key offensive rebounds to beat the Vikings. Zach Freemantle had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Musketeers.

Where and when are the Florida Gators playing the Xavier Musketeers?

Where: Cintas Center, Cincinnati

When: 1 p.m., Sunday

How can I watch Florida vs. Xavier NIT second round on TV and live stream?

TV: ESPN (Channel 209 on DirecTV, Channel 143 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: ESPN.com, WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

How can I listen to Florida vs. Xavier on radio?

Radio: Gator Sports Network; SiriusXM

Online radio: SiriusXM.com, WRUF.com, TuneIn.com