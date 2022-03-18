5 things to know about new Florida Gators men's basketball coach Todd Golden

The Florida men’s basketball program has officially announed it has the Gators' latest head coach in Todd Golden. The 36-year-old led San Francisco to a 24-11 finish this season, his third with the program.

Golden’s now-former team saw its season end Thursday night in overtime to Murray State in the NCAA Tournament, the program’s first postseason bid since 1998. Now, Golden is the man tasked with replacing Mike White in Gainesville.

Here are 5 things to know about Golden.

Todd Golden has SEC ties

Todd Golden is familiar with the Southeastern Conference landscape. Prior to joining San Francisco as an assistant coach in 2017, Golden was an assistant on coach Bruce Pearl’s staff at Auburn from 2014-2016. The two had a prior connection — more on that later — before Golden wanted a new challenge out on the west coast. Also of note: Florida executive associate athletic director Jay Jacobs was the Tigers’ athletic director during that span. Relationships do matter in this business.

Against the odds at St. Mary's

Unlike Mike White, Golden didn’t spend his collegiate years competing in the SEC – in fact, he didn’t even start his career on scholarship. Golden walked on at St. Mary’s University in 2004 to play for Randy Bennett, and he would have a career to remember. Golden was eventually placed on scholarship at St. Mary’s, where he would finish as the program’s all-time leader in free-throw percentage and top-10 in assists with 269 in his four-year career. In his final season with the program, the 6-foot-3 Golden was named the team’s only captain — an unlikely ascension for a former walk-on.

Gold medal winner

Following his impressive collegiate career, Golden did what most athletes aspire to do: become a professional. He would sign with Maccabi Haifa, a professional team in Israel, out of college, and Golden would ultimately play two seasons with the team. In 2009, Golden was co-captain of the USA Open Team during the 18th World Maccabiah Games in Israel that captured the gold medal. Golden’s head coach on that championship-winning team? None other than Bruce Pearl, who at the time was still at Tennessee.

Coaching philosophies from Kyle Smith

Pearl may have hired him before San Francisco, but he arguably isn’t the most significant influence on Golden’s coaching career. That would be Washington State head coach Kyle Smith, who brought on Golden as an associate head coach with the Dons following his time at Auburn.

It wasn’t the first time Smith had hired Golden either. Before the 2012-13 season, Smith, then the head coach at Columbia University, hired Golden as an assistant coach. The program proceeded to go 21-13 and make the CIT. Having learned under Smith, Golden has quickly developed a reputation as having a highly intelligent basketball mind with an analytical approach to the game.

Upset-minded

Any Florida fans worried about Golden’s ability to compete in the SEC may be reassured by his victories over favored competition. The Dons downed Davidson (27-6) and UAB this season, a pair of NCAA Tournament teams, as well as a road victory over Arizona State. During the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, Golden’s San Francisco team defeated then-No. 4-ranked Virginia in the Bubbleville Tournament at Mohegan Sun. There will be plenty of consequential contests while at Florida – Golden’s resume indicates he’s not afraid of the moment.