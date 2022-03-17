How to watch Florida Gators women's basketball vs. UCF Knights in NCAA Tournament on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators women's basketball team was projected to finish 11th in the SEC before the season. But bolstered by a stunning run against ranked teams in the middle of the season, the Gators are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

Florida (21-10, 10-6 in SEC) sputtered at the end of the season and lost leading scorer Kiki Smith to a season-ending injury in the SEC Tournament. Coach Kelly Rae Finley's team ended up as the No. 10 seed in the Bridgeport region and will face No. 7 seed UCF in an all-Florida showdown in the first round Saturday.

The Knights (25-3, 14-1 in AAC) are on a 13-game winning streak and beat USF in the American tournament championship game. UCF has the best scoring defense in the country, allowing just 47.5 points per game. The offense is led by guard Diamond Battles, who averages nearly 14 points per game.

Where and when are the Florida Gators playing the UCF Knights?

Where: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19

How can I watch Florida vs. UCF NCAA Tournament first round on TV and live stream?

TV: ESPNEWS (Channel 207 on DirecTV, Channel 142 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN (cable subscription needed), ESPN+ ($6.99 per month) and the ESPN app

How can I listen to Florida basketball vs. UCF on radio?

Radio: Gator Sports Network, SiriusXM (Channel 381)

Online radio: SiriusXM.com, WRUF.com, TuneIn.com