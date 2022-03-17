Florida Gators discuss Mike White's decision to depart: 'It was a really emotional group'

As the Florida Gators basketball team grappled with Mike White’s intraconference move Sunday afternoon from UF to Georgia, initial shock set in.

“It was hard,” interim head coach Al Pinkins said. “Emotional after Coach White told everybody he was leaving. It was a really emotional group.”

Though that soon dissipated by Monday’s practice session. Clearer heads had prevailed as Florida began preparing for the matchup with Iona in the first round of the NIT — the players and coaches White brought to Gainesville having now reckoned with what had occurred.

Rather than hang their heads, the Gators held consecutive practices that impressed their temporary head coach.

Gators get right back to work

“I met with each one of them afterwards, and the next day at practice, they came in ready to go. We had two really good days of practice. Monday and Tuesday I thought were probably the best we’ve had all year,” Pinkins said. “I thought they were as good as they’ve been in a long time with just details.”

A little more than 48 hours later, in the aftermath of UF’s comeback victory over the Gaels, there were no public expressions of ill will or disdain directed at White from the players he left behind at Florida. Emotions had been either resolved or put into perspective.

“It’s basketball, it’s life — things happen,” senior forward Colin Castleton said. “You’ve got to respect people’s decisions, and you’ve got to move on. In anything in life, you have to move on. We all respect him, but yeah, he moved on and we knew what he wanted to do, so we had to move on as well."

Graduate transfer Brandon McKissic, speaking to FloridaGators.com prior to Wednesday’s contest, was quick to espouse the family-first reasoning that played into White’s decision to depart UF after seven seasons as the program’s head coach.

White hasn’t confirmed family was a factor in his decision to relocate, though his household has already become a topic of conversation at UGA.

Mike White introduced as Georgia coach

At his introductory news conference Tuesday in Athens, White said he “jumped at the opportunity” to join a UGA team that’s coming off a six-win season, the worst in Southeastern Conference history, which resulted in coach Tom Crean’s firing.

The toughest part of the move, said White, was telling his four children they’d be exchanging their orange and blue apparel for Bulldogs-approved attire.

He had a one-liner ready, asking the crowd in attendance if anyone knew of a seven-bedroom house available on the market.

For some, namely fans and supporters, the thought of switching allegiances from Florida to Georgia, or vice versa, would be inconceivable.

However, those in the business don’t struggle to comprehend what White did.

In the age where players can transfer freely between rival programs and essentially be re-recruited through the NCAA’s transfer portal, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see a coach essentially follow suit.

It's where collegiate athletics is headed.

“I’m not shocked — it’s in the region, it’s in the SEC, so I’m not necessarily shocked,” Pinkins said. “I think we’ll have (more people) do it this year. From here on out you’ll have guys transferring schools within the league. Coaches do.”