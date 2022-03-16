How to watch Florida Gators vs. Iona Gaels in the NIT men's basketball first round

Wednesday's National Invitation Tournament matchup between the Florida Gators and the Iona Gaels has now become a meeting of coaches on opposite ends of the experience timeline.

On the one hand, you have the interim coach of the Gators, Al Pinkins. He has taken over after Mike White, who had coached UF since 2016, was hired away by Georgia last week.

Pinkins coaches his first game against one of basketball's most experienced coaches, Rick Pitino. Pitino has been a coach for all or part of 34 seasons, and has won national titles at Kentucky (1995) and Louisville (2013). He has won 807 games overall and has reached the NCAA Final Four seven times.

Florida (19-13) struggled down the stretch, losing five of its last eight games, including a heartbreaking 83-80 overtime loss to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament. In that game, the Gators were able to come back from a nine-point deficit with a minute left to tie things up and force overtime. Kowacie Reaves, who scored 21 points in the second half, hit two big three-pointers in the comeback.

Iona (23-7) was the regular-season champ in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with a record of 17-3, but were upset in the MAAC quarterfinal by Rider, 71-70. The Gaels are led by a strong backcourt of Tyson Jolly and Elijah Joiner, while forward Nelly Junior Joseph is a strong presence in the low block.

Where and when are the Florida Gators playing the Iona Gaels?

Where: Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center, Gainesville

When: 9 p.m., Wednesday

How can I watch Florida vs. Iona NIT first round on TV and live stream?

TV: ESPN2 (Channel 209 on DirecTV, Channel 143 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: ESPN.com, WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

How can I listen to Florida vs. Iona on radio?

Radio: Gator Sports Network; SiriusXM (Channel 384)

Online radio: SiriusXM.com, WRUF.com, TuneIn.com