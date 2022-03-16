Florida forwards Anthony Duruji, CJ Felder out for Gators' NIT game against Iona

Florida forwards Anthony Duruji and CJ Felder will miss No. 3-seeded UF's first-round NIT matchup with Iona University due to lingering injuries.

The 6-foot-7 Duruji, who started 28 of 30 contests this season, suffered an ankle injury in the penultimate week of the regular season, causing the former Louisiana Tech transfer to miss a pair of games before returning to the lineup.

Felder will miss his second consecutive contest with a hip injury that has plagued the junior forward throughout February and into March.

Over the final weeks of the regular season, Felder could frequently be seen pre-game and at halftime riding the exercise bike in the tunnel of the Exactech Arena in an attempt to stay loose.

With Florida missing the NCAA Tournament, the program has seemingly opted for Duruji and Felder to heal rather than risk further injury.