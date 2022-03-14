Florida Gators basketball team to host Iona in NIT game; tickets available now

Special to Gator Sports

Florida men's basketball team is in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Gators (19-13) will host Iona (25-7) at 9 p.m. on Wednesday for the teams' first-round NIT game. The game in Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville will be televised on ESPN2.

Associate head coach Al Pinkins will serve as interim head coach for Florida, a No. 3 seed; Sixth-seeded Iona is coached by a familiar name to basketball fans, Rick Pitino.

This marks the Gators’ 11th all-time appearance in the NIT and first since 2016. The NIT finals will be at Madison Square Garden starting March 29, with the championship game on March 31.

Coach departure:Georgia basketball to hire Florida Gators coach Mike White

Next? Who is going to be the Florida Gators' next basketball coach? 5 names to watch

March Madness:Even with just 1 Florida team in, there are plenty of reasons to watch NCAA Tournament

General public tickets are on sale now and additional locations may become available at 6 p.m. today following the conclusion of the season-ticket priority window.

For more information, go to floridagators.com.

Tickets are free for UF students, and non-UF students can purchase upper level general admission tickets for $4 at the main ticket office windows near Gate 1.