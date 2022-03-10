Watch Kowacie Reeves' big shots as the Florida Gators get to overtime in the SEC Tournament
At one point, it was definitely not looking good for the Florida Gators.
They were down by as much as 16 points to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament second round in Tampa.
But slowly, the Gators worked the lead smaller and smaller. And then Kowacie Reeves got hotter and hotter.
3 takeaways:Florida basketball rallies but falls in overtime to Texas A&M at SEC Tournament
Game recap:Look back at Florida Gators' game vs. Texas A&M in SEC Tournament
Big deal for Finley:Florida women's basketball coach Kelly Rae Finley gets five-year, $3.7 million deal
The Gators were behind by nine points with just over a minute remaining. First, Phlandrous Fleming hit a three.
Then following an Aggies free throw and a pair of Fleming free throws, Reeves hit the first big shot. Getting the pass from Colin Castleton, Reeves launched a three and was fouled.
He hit the free throw, finishing the four-point play.
Then Reeves struck again.
Following another pair of free throws from Texas A&M, Reeves snagged the ball in the corner and launched. Tie game.
And so, at 70-70, Florida, thanks to Reeves (and Fleming), the Gators' season continues.