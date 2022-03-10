Game recap: Florida Gators men's basketball goes down to Texas A&M in SEC Tournament

The No. 9-seed Florida men’s basketball team tips off against No. 8-seeded Texas A&M at noon ET in the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Amalie Arena in Tampa.

Despite 15 points and 15 rebounds from Colin Castleton, the Gators (19-12) suffered a one-point loss to the Aggies (20-11) on Feb. 15, and TAMU has been on a tear since, winning five of its final six regular season contests.

Neither team may be able to look ahead of Thursday’s matchup, but one look at either team's resume and it would appear both UF and TAMU need at least a win in the SEC Tournament to improve the odds of making the NCAA Tournament.

Follow along here for updates on Florida-Texas A&M.

3 takeaways:Florida basketball rallies but falls in overtime to Texas A&M at SEC Tournament

Unexpected spark:Watch Kowacie Reeves' big shots as the Florida Gators get to overtime in the SEC Tournament

An emotional return:Keyontae Johnson returns on senior day after collapsing in 2020