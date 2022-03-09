How to watch Florida Gators men's basketball in the SEC Tournament on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators are looking to make one last push to make the NCAA Tournament field. To do so, they'll have to make some noise in the SEC Tournament this week in Tampa.

The Gators (19-12, 9-9 in SEC) finished in ninth place in the SEC regular-season standings. Star forward Colin Castleton missed several games in the middle of the season with a shoulder injury, but his return combined with the steady play of Tyree Appleby and the late-season surge by Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has kept Florida's March Madness hopes alive. They lost their regular-season finale to No. 6 Kentucky but got a boost from the return of Keyontae Johnson for one last start on Senior Day.

The Gators open the SEC Tournament against No. 8-seed Texas A&M (20-11, 9-9) on Thursday. The Aggies ended the season on a four-game winning streak and beat the Gators 56-55 on Feb. 15 in College Station. ESPN's Joe Lunardi has both Florida and TAMU in his "Next Four Out" in the NCAA Tournament field.

Where and when does Gator basketball play in the SEC Tournament?

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

When: Noon Thursday, March 10

How can I watch Florida basketball vs. Texas A&M on TV and live stream?

TV: SEC Network (Channel 611 on DirecTV, Channel 404 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN+ ($6.99 per month) and the ESPN app

How can I listen to Florida basketball vs. Texas A&M on radio?

Radio: Gator Sports Network, SiriusXM (Channel 190)

Online radio: SiriusXM.com (Channel 961), TuneIn.com