Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during a Florida men's basketball game, gets honorary start

Florida senior forward Keyontae Johnson, who remains sidelined following his collapse on the court Dec. 12, 2020, at Florida State, is set to make a ceremonial start in his final appearance in Gainesville.

Johnson, the SEC’s Preseason Player of the Year last season, wasn’t dressed out as the Gators went through warm-ups. But just prior to tip-off, Johnson went back to UF’s locker room with his teammates and changed into his No. 11 jersey.

Johnson, a potential NBA Draft pick prior to his collapse, is still attempting to get medically cleared and resume his basketball career. If Johnson is cleared to return at the next level, he can still collect the $5 million insurance policy, which went into effect in July 2020, if he ultimately doesn’t make the NBA.

Johnson averaged 14.9 points and 7.1 rebounds as a sophomore during the 2019-20 season, and he was expected to take another leap as an upperclassmen prior to suffering his season-ending injury four games into the 2020-21 season.

Twitter reacts to Keyontae Johnson's return

Florida fans have had nothing but love for Johnson since his collapse. They were calling for him to get the honorary start in the leadup to Saturday.

Here's a look at some of the reaction.